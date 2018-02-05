Australian Christian Lobby head Lyle Shelton is leaving the organisation for a tilt at politics, promising to fight the “Green rainbow left”.
After spending last year in the headlines due to his opposition of marriage equality, Shelton has announced he wants to take his “Christian influence” to the political world, The Sydney Morning Herald has reported.
“I do believe that politics needs Christian influence from the inside and political parties need good people from the inside.
“I want everyone to be very clear that I’m not leaving the battle for the values that you and I hold dear, just simply going to a different part of the battlefield.”
Shelton has stepped down as head of the Australian Christian Lobby to stand for the Senate as part of Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives party.
He will be up against other right-wing candidates in Queensland, including the One Nation party.
So vocally anti-LGBTI was Shelton during the marriage equality debate that when the result was announced, Australians flocked to social media to tell him in no uncertain terms that he had lost.
One can only imagine the sorts of campaigns the Australian Conservatives are going to run. Double negative gearing discounts else the terrorists win! Eradicate environmental protection legislation to save your kids from Marxist gender theories (even though Marx never mentioned gender identity in any of his thousands of pages of writing)! If we don’t get massive corporate tax cuts there’ll never be a Christmas again!
Lyle will be right at home.