Rainbow Families Queensland is relaunching after a two-year hiatus, kicking off with community picnic days across the state.

In Brisbane, LGBTI families will meet on Sunday 22 July at East Brisbane Bowls Club to celebrate diversity and officially relaunch the group.

Regional groups across the state will also be celebrating on the day, with community picnics planned in areas from Cairns to Mackay and the Fraser Coast.

Rainbow Families Queensland represents LGBTI families in Queensland in matters of advocacy, legislation reform, and educational resources.

The organisation also runs social events, an annual camping trip, and fertility information sessions for the community, and coordinates monthly get-togethers both in Brisbane and across regional Queensland.

“Having an umbrella organisation representing rainbow families in Queensland is important to protect and advance our rights, educate the wider community about different kinds of families, and to create a social network,” said convenor Holly Zwalf.

“Bringing us all together as a group gives us more resilience and helps build a sense of wider community that has previously been missing from Queensland.”

The Brisbane relaunch will have entertainment for folks of all ages, including a kids’ ukulele singalong cushion corner and much more.

Jabiru Community, Youth and Children’s Services Association is running a craft station where everyone can get messy and creative.

Clown, acrobat, and rainbow parent Phoebe Manning will be teaching kids how to hula hoop, juggle, plate spin, and acro-balance in the circus play space.

The fabulous Carmen Taykett will host drag storytime, reading Todd Parr’s The Family Book, which celebrates diverse families, as well as Jessica Walton’s Introducing Teddy, about a teddy who comes out as trans.

Attendees will have a chance to add a rainbow ribbon to the Rainbow Love sculpture, created by artist Cath Johnston to advocate for marriage equality, which has toured regional Victoria and is now in its new home in Queensland.

“We want our kids to feel they are a part of something special,” said Zwalf.

“Being a part of a rainbow family is something to celebrate.”

Rainbow Families Queensland are in the process of establishing two weekly playgroups in Brisbane, one northside and one southside, as well as a playgroup on the Sunshine Coast, in conjunction with Accessible Playgroups Queensland.

There are also plans to start groups on the Gold Coast, Ipswich and Toowoomba in the near future.

Rainbow Families Queensland welcomes all LGBTI parents and prospective parents, including solo parent families, foster families, adoptive families, and grandparent-carer families, as well as parents of children who identify on the rainbow.

To get involved, check out Rainbow Families Queensland on Facebook, or contact convenor Holly Zwalf on admin@rainbowfamiliesqld.org or 0479 175 551.