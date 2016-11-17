—

Religious leaders from Muslim, Jewish, and Christian faiths have released a joint statement supporting equality for all Australians while calling on the government to unite and legalise same-sex marriage.

The statement was released as part of the first National Faith and Civil Marriage Equality Forum, which was held in Canberra by The Equality Campaign.

Executive Director of Australians for Equality Tiernan Brady said the leaders came together from around the country and found a way to support marriage equality not despite their faith but because of it.

“The values behind marriage equality are the same as those in religion which are about human dignity, love and respect,” he said.

“Today’s forum is about coming together across a diverse range of faiths to talk about how people of faith can support civil marriage equality.”

The joint statement calls on supporters of marriage equality across all political parties to work together and find a pathway for a vote in parliament.

“As clergy and lay leaders in our faith communities, we believe we are all equal in the eyes of G-d, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or intersex status,” it read.

“We support a change to the legal definition of civil marriage to include LGBTI people’s relationships and families, a change that the majority of Australian society supports.”

Imam Nur Warsame said marriage equality is a basic human right.

“Islam is a religion that promotes all human rights not some human rights,” he said.

“It will help a lot of young people gain confidence because they are in an environment that says to them that they are wrong and impure, marriage equality will help a lot in the LGBT Muslim community gain confidence.”

Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio said it’s important for people in the religious sector to get involved in the conversation.

“I believe it’s important for religious voices who support marriage equality to be a part of the conversation and to show our support is not only about justice and human rights, but is also grounded in our strong faith in belief and rations,” she said.

Reverend Dr Peter Catt said he’s joining the call for marriage equality because of his faith.

“I see marriage equality as something I support because of my faith, it’s a matter of justice,” he said.

“If we’re really interested in humans flourishing then we should be enabling the form human expression which is being married to the person you love.”