Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith will return to Australia on his The Thrill Of It All world tour this November.

Taking his acclaimed sophomore album on the road, Smith will perform in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth, for his first Australian tour in three years.

Dedicating the past few years to performing to sold-out audiences across the globe and honing his songwriting talent in the studio, Smith’s return to recorded music in late 2017 with single Too Good At Goodbyes was welcomed with open arms.

Upon its release last November, The Thrill Of It All debuted at #2 on the ARIA Album Chart, and has already gathered more than 2.1 million album sales worldwide.

Over the past few years Smith has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, three Brit Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, and four Grammys.

The Thrill Of It All world tour will see Smith play some of his biggest venues to date, and if history is anything to go by, Australian fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their tickets.

Pre-sale allocation has already been exhausted with second shows for Sydney and Melbourne added to meet the overwhelming demand.

Smith will be touring Australia from November 6 – 20. For dates, information, and to purchase tickets, visit: www.frontiertouring.com/samsmith.