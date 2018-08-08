—

SBS is currently casting for the second season of the TV documentary series, Marry Me, Marry My Family.

They are looking for couples who come from two different cultural backgrounds and are getting married in the next six months to take part in the second heartwarming documentary series about love against the odds.

The program will follow the love story of couples who come from two different cultural backgrounds and the way they navigate through familial differences to ultimately be together.

SBS are looking for couples who are getting married in the coming six months. Applicants can apply by visiting: www.sbs.com.au/takepart