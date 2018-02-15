—

Greens senator Janet Rice appeared outside Parliament House yesterday to send Valentine’s Day wishes to the LGBTI community.

Holding a rose, she sent congratulations to all the same-sex couples who have been able to marry over the last month, SBS News has reported.

About 400 same-sex weddings have been held in Australia since marriage equality came into effect.

“I also want to send Valentines to couples who are married where one of the partners is a trans person, because they are still in a situation [where] the trans person can’t change their birth certificate,” Rice said.

“Yes, like my marriage with my wife Penny.”

The couple have been together more than 30 years, with Penny unable to have her birth certificate amended due to her marital status.

Rice has written to state and territory governments asking that they ensure married trans people can change their birth certificates to show their correct gender.

States and territories have been given 12 months from when marriage equality was passed to bring their laws into line, allowing trans people to change their birth certificates without divorcing.

Trans people in most states are territories are also still required to have surgery before they can amend their birth certificate details, a requirement many trans activists have spoken out against.

Rice congratulated trans footballer Hannah Mouncey on this week being approved to play AFLW.

“Good on you, Hannah,” she said.