Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said he was “headbutted” by a man wearing a vote yes badge in Hobart yesterday.

Abbott, who had been campaigning against marriage equality at the time, told Macquarie Radio a man approached him on the street to shake his hand.

When Abbott approached him, the man allegedly headbutt him instead. While the injuries were minor, Abbott said he had a “very slightly swollen lip”.

The Tasmanian Police have since said officers were investigating the alleged assault after a formal complaint was made.

People have widely condemned the alleged assault, including Alex Greenwich from the Equality Campaign.

“There is never a place for violence or abuse,” he said.

“Marriage equality is about respect and dignity for every Australian.

“There is no room for any disrespect either physical or verbal in this national debate. Our campaign has always and will continue to call for respect and everyone involved in this debate to act in a respectful way.”

Tasmanian marriage equality rights advocate, Rodney Croome, similarly condemned the alleged attack.

“This attack on Tony Abbott, like any violence on the basis of political belief, is beneath contempt and has no place in Australian public debate, especially when that debate is about love, commitment, tolerance, and respect,” he said.

“But I also urge Australians not to make a judgement about marriage equality on the basis of the delinquency of one person whose only link to the Yes campaign was wearing a badge.”

Other social media users have used the incident to highlight the far more severe forms of violence and assault LGBTI people face on a regular basis, as a means to illustrate that this isolated incident needs to be looked at in the wider context of the debate.

