The Coalition for Marriage has found itself without a venue for its ‘no’ campaign event in Tasmania after multiple venues have refused to host it.

Hobart’s Wrest Point Casino was set to host the event, before yesterday informing the Coalition for Marriage that the venue was “no longer available” and issuing a refund, according to ABC News.

The group approached the University of Tasmania to host the function, but were also turned down.

Speakers at the event were to include prominent conservatives and anti–marriage equality advocates Cory Bernardi and Lyle Shelton.

Bernardi called the cancellation by the casino “terrible business practice”.

Monica Doumit of the Coalition for Marriage said they were not told why the casino had cancelled hosting the event.

“All they would say is that the venue was not available, and offered a full refund,” she said.

“We’ve had other issues, like advertising companies decline to work with us, which is fine—we’re all for free speech and we don’t want people being asked to do things that are against their conscience.”

In a statement, a casino spokesperson said they “could not accommodate the booking in the required timeframe”.

Hobart City Council, which has been a vocal supporter of marriage equality, said all community groups were free to use its venues.

“Applications from organisations and community groups are welcome,” said council general manager Nick Heath.