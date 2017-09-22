—

A pizza shop in Tasmania has changed the meaning of an anti–marriage equality billboard next to its premises.

Wiseguise Pizza in Launceston, adjacent to a billboard reading ‘It’s OK to say no’, painted their wall to add ‘to pineapple on pizza’, ABC News has reported.

“We are painting the side of our building, not on the sign, and basically turning that into a bit of humour,” said employee Ben Barwick.

“It’s a huge debate at the moment, obviously, everyone’s talking about whether pineapple should be on pizza or not.”

Wiseguise managing director Alex Jones said he was concerned the billboard would have a detrimental effect on business.

“We try not to have a political point of view as a business, so I think we’ve taken the stance away from it,” he said.

“I think this is a better solution to just the sign on its own.”

Jones said the billboard went up on Thursday morning and was defaced by a member of the public using purple paint shortly after. It took pizza shop employees three hours to complete their addition to the sign.