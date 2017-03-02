—

INDIE-pop icons Tegan and Sara have cancelled their tour of Australia and New Zealand including their headline appearance at the official Mardi Gras Party on Saturday 4 March.

The announcement was made on the Canadian twins’ Facebook page

The post included a statement from Tegan Quin explaining that the cancellation was due to ill health.

Mardi Gras have stated on their Facebook page that they are “currently in discussions with other artists to join the line-up for our spectacular 2017 Mardi Gras Party! on Saturday night.”

The other acts on the Party line-up include The Veronicas, Steve Grand, Nat Conway, Peyton, Luke Anthony and Hannah Macklin.

According to their Twitter, Mardi Gras will not be offering refunds on Mardi Gras Party tickets as a result of the cancellation.

You can read Tegan’s statement below:

It is with the heaviest heart that I type this. I became very ill on the final days of our European tour in February, and even while taking antibiotics and steroids, I still lost my voice completely. After a second round of antibiotics and steroids upon returning home last week, I still have not recovered my voice or received a clean bill of health. At the recommendation of my GP, I have decided to postpone our Australian/New Zealand tour to continue my recovery and ensure I don’t do longer-term damage to my singing voice and health. It is a point of pride that we always follow through with our commitments, and in 17 years of touring I can count on one hand the number of shows we’ve had to cancel. I send our deep apologies to our fans, our team in Australia and New Zealand, as well as our promoters. To fans who have made travel plans and those who will be disappointed to hear this news, please know that we will be missing you all this coming week and promise to make it up to you soon. For those who already have tickets, you will be able to obtain refunds at your point of purchase. To our support acts – Theia, Bec Sandridge, and Montaigne – we are truly sorry to not be able to share the stage with you. Best wishes to you all,

xoTegan (and Sara)

Tickets for the Mardi Gras Party are still available.