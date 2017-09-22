—

After Tony Abbott alleged a Yes campaigner “headbutt” him in Hobart last night, the 38-year-old man charged over the incident has spoken out to distance himself from the issue.

The self-described anarchist has been charged with one count of common assault by Tasmanian Police, News.com.au has reported.

The man said that the “headbutt” was motivated by a longstanding dislike for Abbott, and had nothing to do with the Yes campaign, though he does support marriage equality.

“It was nothing really remotely to do with that. It’s just about Tony Abbott — the f***ing worm that he is,” he said.

“All it was is I saw Tony Abbott and I’d had half a skinful and I wanted to nut the c***.

“I want to divorce myself [from the issue of marriage equality] — not because I disagree with their stance — but this was nothing to do with that. That’s just my personal hatred.”

The man has been granted conditional bail and will face court over the allegations next month.

Abbott claimed that the attacker was wearing a Yes badge at the time, which the man did not deny.

“It was purely because a friend of mine had walked past handing them out and had stuck one on my jacket.”

The man said he had been drinking at a nearby hotel when he saw Abbott walk past.

“I was like ‘Tony, Tony’, I kind of trotted up behind him,” he said.

“I trotted up behind him, ‘I just want to shake your hand and just went bang. Kind of missed it. Gave him a fat lip. He got off pretty lightly. He’s just lucky I’m not a violent c**t.”

The Hobart man said he would apologise for the headbutt in court but that his opinion of Abbott had not changed.

“I’m an anarchist, he’s an evil c**t.”

The attack has been widely condemned by both Yes and No campaigners.