THIS Friday is International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV). Occurring every year on March 31, the day is dedicated to celebrating trans people and raising awareness of the discrimination they face worldwide.

“The general population tend to have a very specific idea of what a trans person looks like and assume they could identify a trans person in the street,” said Nick from TransFolk of WA.

“TDOV shows the true diversity of the trans community.”

Groups around the country are celebrating this TDOV with a range of community events for trans people and friends. Here’s a selection of what’s happening.

In Brisbane, the QUT Queer Collective is holding a picnic in the Botanical Gardens next to Gardens Point campus from 12:30 pm. The Griffith Queer Society is also holding a barbecue at South Bank from 5 pm.

The Story Bridge will be lit in the trans colours of pink, white and blue to mark TDOV.

Sydney’s USyd Queer Collective is holding a big night in Newtown with a discussion forum, film screening and party. It all starts from 2:30 pm and the celebrations will continue into the wee hours.

In Melbourne, Minus18 is hosting an afternoon celebration for trans folks aged under 25. Kicking off at 4 pm at Knowledge Market in Docklands, it will feature discussion, workshops and activities.

Ygender is holding a panel discussion in Carlton on visibility and what it means to be trans, and VU Pride is hosting an afternoon trans clothing swap at the Footscray Park campus.

On Sunday in Perth, TransFolk of WA are hosting a relaxed picnic in Kings Park from 11 am. The day promises games, activities and plenty of food.

“This year to celebrate our resilience we are having a huge catered picnic to raise funds for our community,” said the Perth organisers.

“Whole families are coming to join in on the party and we have planned games, team building exercises, and a creativity station for those who feel a little anxious or creative to sit quietly and sew themselves a stuffed toy, draw or do some mindful colouring.”