A 15-year-old trans teenager has wowed judges after performing in a ‘blind audition’ on The Voice Australia over the weekend.

Oliver Cuthbert took to the stage to perform a cover of “Firestone” by Kygo and Conrad Sewell, in front of four celebrity judges – Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Kelly Rowland, and Boy George.

As part of the blind audition process, the judges listen to each performance with their backs turned to the performer, before pressing a button and swivelling around if they’re interested in recruiting them for their team.

Both Goodrem and George pressed their buttons and turned around for Cuthbert, who ultimately chose to join George’s team.

During the show, Cuthbert revealed that he had re-trained his singing voice after commencing hormone treatment last year.

“I knew going on hormones would change my voice forever,” he told 9Honey.

“I’ve heard stories and had friends who just couldn’t sing after hormones because it’s a major difference.”

Since transitioning, Cuthbert said he’s now able to “be so authentically who I want to be and that’s such a liberating feeling”.

“People hear about transgender issues, but they don’t see that we’re real people. I want people to see that I’m first and foremost a person,” he said.

