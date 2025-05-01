2025 Federal Election: Profiling the Candidates From The Electorate of Wentworth

As a part of Star Observer’s series ahead of the 2025 federal election, we’re profiling the candidates running in the electorate of Wentworth.

With voters in Wentworth heading to the polls, LGBTQIA+ rights are front and centre. From healthcare and housing to anti-discrimination protections, the next federal government will help shape the future of the LGBTQIA+ community across the country.

This year’s six candidates include Nick Ward (Greens), Ro Knox (Liberal), Savanna Peake (Labor), Michael Richmond (Independent), Allegra Spender (Independent) and James Sternell (One Nation).

Nick Ward – Greens for Wentworth

A gay man, father, scientist, and corporate professional, Nick Ward is a passionate advocate for Wentworth’s diverse community committed to creating a fairer future for all.

Now running with the Greens, Ward’s been fighting for LGBQTIA+ rights long before it was trending— and he’s more determined than ever to close the gaps in Wentworth that still leave LGBTQIA+ Australians vulnerable.

“Back in the early 1990s I chaired the Queensland Association for Gay Law Reform, where successfully fought to overturn anti-gay laws” he reflects.

Ward is not interested in incremental change—he wants transformation. At the top of his list? Creating an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner.

“Discrimination and hate attacks—especially against trans and gender diverse people—are still happening regularly,” he says.

His plan includes fully publicly funded gender-affirming care, along with every government-funded service held to inclusion standards.

“It’s not only a right—it’s a public health requirement,” he says, pledging to fund public education campaigns to promote understanding and mandate anti-discrimination measures for all government-funded services.

He also advocates for making PrEP and PEP free on the PBS, stating, “These are key to preventative health regarding HIV, and should be available to everyone, no matter their income.”

Ward is also sharply focused on restoring a sense of queer connection. “We need funding for LGBTIQA+ specific health and mental health programs and services and I would support funding being put into community-building initiatives,” he says, including backing efforts like JoyFM’s expansion.

On protecting events like Drag Storytime, he’s unequivocally fired up. “Community events are vital for embracing diversity, we must ensure these events are safe, while providing opportunities for the broader community to embrace our queerness,” he emphasises.

And when it comes to legal protections, Ward doesn’t sugar coat it. “Equality must always be without exception. Unless a discriminating party can prove the necessity then is must be illegal.”

Ward ends with a challenge to voters: ‘If you think politicians are all the same and change is impossible, give me a chance to prove you wrong.’

Ro Knox – Liberal for Wentworth

Ro Knox knows Wentworth’s LGBTIQA+ community is central to its spirit — and says the Liberal Party has a stronger legacy on equality than people think.

“The Liberal Party has a proud record of advancing LGBTIQA+ rights,” Knox says, pointing to milestones like marriage equality, the apology to the 78ers, funding for PrEP, and removing historic gay convictions.

“We’ve also supported LGBTIQA+ Australians being properly recognised in the national Census when Labor flip flopped.” adds Knox.

Knox adamantly says that her commitment to equality isn’t just politics—it’s about protection, visibility and inclusion. “I’m committed to making sure every person feels safe, valued and supported—because our diversity is our strength.”

That means backing inclusive healthcare access and promising to fight discrimination in practice, not just principle. “Healthcare should be accessible for everyone,” she says. “I support services that help people access the care they need, when they need it, without discrimination.”

She also says she will champion local queer groups, ensuring they “are recognised, valued, and have opportunities to grow and thrive.”

As for protections, she’s direct. “I believe strongly in anti-discrimination protections. I will support a balanced approach that upholds the rights of LGBTIQA+ Australians,” vows Knox.

For a Liberal candidate in a progressive electorate, it’s a bold pitch. And in a race where perception defines, Knox is asking voters to look past the brand–and judge her by her actions.

Savanna Peake – Labor

“Wentworth is a community that stands for fairness, equality, and inclusion,” says Savanna Peake, a proud lesbian woman ready to fight for change. With a strong focus on LGBTQIA+ rights and social justice, she’s determined to ensure that everyone, no matter their background, feels safe and valued in her electorate.

Peake isn’t running on talking points—she’s living them. “I’m a proud member of my LGBTQIA+ community,” Peake says. “And I’ll continue to fight for our rights.”

For Peake, it’s about turning lived experience into law. Her pitch is closely tied to Labor’s record including the National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ People and the $15.5 million already invested based on community input.

“This is about culturally safe, evidence-based care that reflects real lives.”

Now, she says the next step is $10 million to boost Medicare access and help care providers offer more inclusive services.

On trans rights, Peake is loud and clear. “The trans community has my unwavering support, now and always, whether elected or not” she says.

She also praises the Labor government for actively addressing attacks on trans and gender-diverse people. “Wherever possible, Labor has ensured issues impacting trans and gender diverse Australians are dealt with by medical experts informed by people with lived experience and taken out of the political fray,” Peake adds.

Peake also stands staunchly behind queer institutions like Qtopia, vowing to champion these groups in Parliament. “I’m proud we’ve committed funding to outlets—including Star Observer,” she says, “Because we know how important it is to have our voices out there.”

And on public events like Drag Storytime? “I’ll always back LGBTIQA+ events and I’ll continue to do so because all of these events should be able to go ahead in a safe, supportive environment.”

Ultimately, Peake urges voters to back a future rooted in equality, ensuring that the rights of everyone in the community are not just protected but vastly improved.

Michael Richmond – Independent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Richmond (@michaelthepolitician)

Michael Richmond may be the independent in the race, but he’s not on the fence when it comes to LGBTQIA+ rights.

“In a time where antisemitism and other forms of hate are rising, we must rebuild mutual respect,” Richmond says. For him, that starts with community care and mental health at the centre of everything.

He’s calling for Medicare to fully cover therapy, especially for LGBTQIA+ Australians exploring or affirming their gender identity. “No one should have to choose between their identity and financial security,” he says. “Mental health is as essential as clean water.”

While he doesn’t have a full plan for queer organisation funding yet, he’s open. “Right now, I’m focused on foundational issues like housing and inequality—but I absolutely see the value these groups bring.”

When it comes to safety at community events, he’s vocal on the need for protection. “I plan to introduce stronger protections against hate crimes, ensuring that community events—especially those promoting inclusion—can proceed safely and without intimidation.”

Michael offers a quiet pitch but for Wentworth voters tired of party spin, it’s one of empathy and integrity that might be the one to land.

Allegra Spender – Independent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allegra Spender (@allegra.spender)

Allegra Spender wants Wentworth to reflect the values she grew up with—compassion, inclusion, and integrity. “This community is vibrant, thoughtful, inclusive, and passionate,” she says. “It deserves a representative who listens, acts with integrity, and truly puts the community first.”

As an independent, she says she’s not bound by party directives. “I don’t answer to party bosses—I answer to you,” says the MP, promising to vote in line with Wentworth’s values, not party lines.

LGBTQIA+ rights are central to Spender’s platform. “Law reform to crack down on hate speech and stop discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in religious schools are top of the pile,” she says.

For Spender, that includes boosting investment in healthcare, particularly gender-affirming care, and standing up to those who “weaponise these issues as part of US-style culture wars.”

She has proudly signed the Trans Justice Pledge—calling it a public commitment to the “fight for freedom and equality of trans and gender-diverse people.”

She says trans people deserve “dignity, safety, and access to healthcare,” promising to actively challenge prejudice and push for increased funding in mental health and support services.

Spender also calls for stronger anti-discrimination laws.

“Our current laws are completely out of step with community expectations. LGBTQ+ students and teachers are still being kicked out of religious schools because of who they are and who they love,” she says.

Despite urging both major parties to act, she says progress has stalled. “We can’t put issues like this in the ‘too hard’ basket because the Liberal Party won’t support change,” says Spender.

If re-elected, Spender plans to keep these issues firmly on the agenda and stay driven by community.

Spender’s message to LGBTQIA+ voters: safety, reform and equal treatment should never depend on political convenience.

For more information on the 2025 federal election, your electorate, or to check your voting information is up to date, head to aec.gov.au.

James Sternell (One Nation) did not respond by the time of publication