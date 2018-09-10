—

The 2018 GLOBE Community Awards finalists have been announced, highlighting important and game-changing work in Victoria’s LGBTI community.

The 34 finalists were narrowed down form 90 shortlisted nominees across 10 categories.

Matthew Wade, the Star Observer‘s editor, was also nominated in the Think HQ Media Excellence category.

“Nominations for the GLOBE Community Awards are a snapshot of the amazing work that is happening in Victoria’s LGBTI community – and reflective of the issues that are impacting the community,” said GLOBE President Dan de Rochefort.

“For example, this year’s finalists for the John Marriott Sportsperson of the Year Award all identify as transgender, which is testament to the amazing work that our transgender community has been doing to increase inclusion in sports.

“The GLOBE Community Awards is an opportunity for community leaders to stop, reflect and celebrate the work that they have achieved to maintain the momentum of our community and continue to make Victoria one of the greatest places to identify as LGBTI,” de Rochefort said.

The 2018 GLOBE Community Awards takes place on Friday October 19, with the awards gala raising money for GLOBE’s community grants, support for LGBTI community groups, a scholarship and a small business grant.

GLOBE has given out $27,000 worth of grants this year.

To book tickets for this year’s gala, head to awards.globemelbourne.com.au.

Read the full list of finalists below:

A Healthy Community, sponsored by VicHealth

Pride Cup

Project Rockit

Thorne Harbour Health, LGBTIQ Women’s Health Conference

Connecting our Community, sponsored by Optus

headspace Bendigo, Diversity Program

Melbourne Queer Film Festival

The Coming Back Out Ball

ANZ Excellence in Business

Lipp Media

Project Rockit

Respekt Your Hair

Endorphin Wealth Management

Protecting our Community – sponsored by Lander and Rogers

Switchboard Victoria

LGBTI Rights Unit of the Human Rights Law Centre

Project Rockit

Think HQ Media Excellence

Dean Arcuri

Matthew Wade

Daniel Miles

Trans POV, Joy 94.9

Artist of the Year

Dani Weber

Tristan Meecham

Christopher Bryant

Volunteer of the Year

James Houghton, Thorne Harbour Health

Jamie Gardiner, Liberty Victoria

Alison Hogg, Equal Love

John Marriott Sports Person of the Year Award

Carter O’Reagan

Hannah Mouncey

Bowie Stover

Straight Ally of the Year

Rebekah Robertson

Jo Hirst

Dr Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli

Angie Greene

Victorian LGBTI Person of the Year

Margherita Coppolino

Wilhelmina Stracke

James Lolicato

Jeremy Wiggins