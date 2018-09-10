The 2018 GLOBE Community Awards finalists have been announced, highlighting important and game-changing work in Victoria’s LGBTI community.
The 34 finalists were narrowed down form 90 shortlisted nominees across 10 categories.
Matthew Wade, the Star Observer‘s editor, was also nominated in the Think HQ Media Excellence category.
“Nominations for the GLOBE Community Awards are a snapshot of the amazing work that is happening in Victoria’s LGBTI community – and reflective of the issues that are impacting the community,” said GLOBE President Dan de Rochefort.
“For example, this year’s finalists for the John Marriott Sportsperson of the Year Award all identify as transgender, which is testament to the amazing work that our transgender community has been doing to increase inclusion in sports.
“The GLOBE Community Awards is an opportunity for community leaders to stop, reflect and celebrate the work that they have achieved to maintain the momentum of our community and continue to make Victoria one of the greatest places to identify as LGBTI,” de Rochefort said.
The 2018 GLOBE Community Awards takes place on Friday October 19, with the awards gala raising money for GLOBE’s community grants, support for LGBTI community groups, a scholarship and a small business grant.
GLOBE has given out $27,000 worth of grants this year.
To book tickets for this year’s gala, head to awards.globemelbourne.com.au.
Read the full list of finalists below:
A Healthy Community, sponsored by VicHealth
- Pride Cup
- Project Rockit
- Thorne Harbour Health, LGBTIQ Women’s Health Conference
Connecting our Community, sponsored by Optus
- headspace Bendigo, Diversity Program
- Melbourne Queer Film Festival
- The Coming Back Out Ball
ANZ Excellence in Business
- Lipp Media
- Project Rockit
- Respekt Your Hair
- Endorphin Wealth Management
Protecting our Community – sponsored by Lander and Rogers
- Switchboard Victoria
- LGBTI Rights Unit of the Human Rights Law Centre
- Project Rockit
Think HQ Media Excellence
- Dean Arcuri
- Matthew Wade
- Daniel Miles
- Trans POV, Joy 94.9
Artist of the Year
- Dani Weber
- Tristan Meecham
- Christopher Bryant
Volunteer of the Year
- James Houghton, Thorne Harbour Health
- Jamie Gardiner, Liberty Victoria
- Alison Hogg, Equal Love
John Marriott Sports Person of the Year Award
- Carter O’Reagan
- Hannah Mouncey
- Bowie Stover
Straight Ally of the Year
- Rebekah Robertson
- Jo Hirst
- Dr Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli
- Angie Greene
Victorian LGBTI Person of the Year
- Margherita Coppolino
- Wilhelmina Stracke
- James Lolicato
- Jeremy Wiggins
© Star Observer 2018 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment