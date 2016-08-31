—

THE Victorian Government opened its LGBTI Community Grants Program for the first time this week, with the aim of supporting organisations and individuals working to improve the health and wellbeing of the community.

Minister for Equality Martin Foley also opened the next round of Healthy Equal Youth (HEY) grants, and announced an additional $1 million in funding for Parents of Gender Diverse Children and Brophy Family Services.

Foley made the announcement on Wear It Purple Day, an annual campaign aimed at tackling homophobia and transphobia among young people.

“Expanding the HEY Project will see more young people and their families receive more support when it comes to their mental health and wellbeing,” he said.

“And we have some incredibly effective LGBTI organisations – our community grants program will expand their capacity to support more people throughout Victoria.”

The next round of HEY grants will provide Social Connectedness Grants of up to $10,000 for projects that provide support to same-sex attracted and gender diverse young people.

There will also be grants of up to $10,000 for youth-led initiatives managed by people under the age of 26.

The LGBTI Community Grants Program is now open for expressions of interest.

The community grants will be for both organisational development and individual leadership, as a means to strengthen Victoria’s LGBTI sector at an individual leader and organisational level.

Earlier this year the government announced a $29 million funding package in the state budget, which included $4 million for grants programs.

Find out more about the HEY grants and how to apply.

Find out more about the LGBTI Community Grants Program.