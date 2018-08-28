—

Magistrates Court Victoria (MCV) has announced a one-year pilot of court services for LGBTI people experiencing family violence who have engaged with the MCV family violence court system.

To assist with this, MCV has opened applications for three new positions, which will work with the Family Violence Reform Unit, with existing court services, and community-based LGBTI family violence services providers

The successful applicants will pilot and refine the outreach service delivery model, raise awareness of LGBTI family violence issues and needs, align the service with court systems and processes, and to develop referral pathways.

The positions include Team Leader, LGBTI, an Applicant Practitioner, and a Respondent Practitioner.

The team will provide outreach services to Melbourne, Heidelberg, and Neighbourhood Justice Centre courts in the first instance, with the potential to expand the service, pending outcomes as the pilot project progresses.

The team will have its base at the Neighbourhood Justice Centre, Collingwood, where they will have their offices and remote conferencing facilities.

This specialist team will be an integral part of the Court’s response to recommendations made by the Royal Commission into Family Violence (RCFV) and will hold specialist knowledge of both family violence and the needs and issues faced by LGBTI people affected by family violence.

See positions descriptions for Team Leader, Applicant Practitioner, and Respondent Practitioner online.

Applications close on Sunday 9 September.