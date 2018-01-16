—

An estimated 105,000 revellers flew rainbow flags and celebrated Victoria’s LGBTI community at the recent Midsumma Carnival.

Members of the LGBTI community and their allies headed down to Alexandra Gardens for an annual day of music, food, dance, and celebration.

Chief Executive of Midsumma, Karen Bryant, said that everyone seemed to have a fantastic time at the event.

“We’re thrilled with the feedback we’ve received about Midsumma Carnival in the last 48 hours,” she said.

“The areas we extended for families, youth, and sports were particular highlights.

“Our tactile installation was really well received, and the Chill Zone was a resounding success.”

Bryant added that both stages – the main, and the Picnic – were buzzing all day.

“For the first time we had both stages operating to the very end of the night, offering a more diverse line-up than ever before,” she said.

“After such a difficult 2017 with the postal survey, Carnival provided a great opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate our communities.”

Entertainment on the day included performances by Dolly Diamond, Frock Hudson, and Miz Ima Starr, as well as the much-beloved Dog Show.

There was also a lip-sync competition which saw drag queens and kings perform onstage hits by Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato.

Many members of the community, as well as groups and organisations, took to social media to express their pride on the day.

“Yesterday Victoria Police chatted with event-goers at the Midsumma Carnival,” the Victoria Police tweeted.

“We were among more than 120 stalls that provided advice to the community. It was a great way to celebrate both the LGBTI community and our own employees.”

“Midsumma Festival starts today and the rainbows are already shining bright,” the City of Melbourne tweeted along with a photo of a rainbow.

“We’re very proud to be part of this event again this year.”

“Had a great time at Midsumma Carnival in Melbourne today – a big woof to everyone I bumped into,” one happy pup tweeted.

“Midsumma Carnival was perfect yesterday. So many good memories. Nice to catch up with everyone,” another community member tweeted.

