Nominations are now open for the fifth annual GLOBE Community Awards, a night that aims to celebrate hard-working LGBTI people around Victoria.

Created and run by the Gay and Lesbian Organisation of Business and Enterprise (GLOBE), the awards lead the state’s LGBTI community in recognising the work of individuals and organisations that support their community to thrive.

Categories include Artist of the Year, Media Excellence, Connecting the Community, and Person of the Year.

President of GLOBE, Dan de Rochford, said he expects high caliber nominations this year.

“I’m amazed by the work and dedication of individuals and organisations that I’ve seen within the LGBTI community, even in just the last 12 months,” he said.

“Our advancement doesn’t end with marriage equality, and while we expect this to be a focus of nominations due to the work that went into the vote, we are also expecting nominations for the full breadth of work happening in our community.

“I want you to nominate that person or organisation that makes Victoria an amazing place to be if you identify as LGBTI.”

GLOBE also recently awarded $27,500 in community grants and scholarships to the Victorian LGBTI community. Recipients included FTM Shed, The Equality Project, and the Australian LGBTI Multicultural Council.

Nominations for this year’s GLOBE Community Awards are open now, and will close on August 12.

For more information and to nominate, visit: awards.globemelbourne.com.au.