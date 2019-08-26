—

Out For Australia are holding an event, The Importance of LGBTQIA+ Allies in Prahran on August 28

The role of allies in supporting and advocating for the LGBTQI community will be explored in a panel discussion in Melbourne at the end of August.

Young professional mentorship organisation Out for Australia want to highlight the many different facets of ally-ship through The Importance of LGBTIQA+ Allies event on August 28.

Out for Australia Victorian state director Frances Gamble said the event was the latest in a series of events which focus on and celebrate different parts of the LGBTQI community.

“We’re really looking to provide a safe space for discussion and to think about how you can be a good ally for the community and, if you’re within the community, what being a good ally might mean as well,” Gamble said.

Gamble said the event is open to people who don’t identify as LGBTQI but want to be better allies.

“We want people to feel like they can come to the event and there will be opportunities for them to ask questions if there’s anything they feel they’re not sure about,” she said.

“We want them to feel that’s okay, as long as everyone’s there in the spirit of supporting the community.”

Out for Australia is a support and mentorship organisation for young professionals and tertiary students about to enter the workforce.

“These events are important to bring the community together, help facilitate networking relationships and to showcase role models within our community,” Gamble said.

The Importance of LGBTQIA+ Allies is a free event at 273-281 Chapel St, Prahran on August 28 at 6.30pm. To attend, register online through the Out for Australia Facebook event page.

