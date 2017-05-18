—

The rainbow flag flying atop Randwick Town Hall in Sydney to celebrate Mardi Gras season. Hobart Town Hall is the latest council to join the growing trend.

CITY halls around Australia raised the rainbow flag for yesterday’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Darebin Council in Melbourne will keep its rainbow flag flying at Preston City Hall until marriage equality is enacted for Australia, The Herald Sun has reported.

“Marriage equality is a big part of ending entrenched discrimination and I am proud that Darebin Council will fly the rainbow flag until the Marriage Act is changed so that Australians are able to marry, regardless of who they are or who they love,” said mayor Kim Le Cerf.

“People who [are LGBTI] make up more than 10 per cent of our community and are twice as likely to experience poor mental health outcomes as a direct result of the stigma, prejudice and discrimination the experience every day.”

The council also voted to provide $20,000 in grants for safety protections for the local LGBTI community.

Councillor Steph Amir said the new grants were “more than symbolism”.

“We need to recognise and make visible our support for our diverse community,” she said.

Community support for same-sex marriage is strong, with polls showing 72 per cent of Australians are for marriage equality.