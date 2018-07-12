—

Chapel Street arts festival Provocaré has returned to Melbourne this year to provoke, arouse, and challenge once more with its most revealing line-up yet.

Internationally renowned artist Spencer Tunick is this year’s headliner, and has created spectacular nude installations over two days at various locations across the precinct.

Festival director John Lotton says the festival has upped the ante since its 2017 debut.

“The performances and spectacles we have planned for Provocaré will be edgier than ever,” he says.

“The festival will be brash, in your face, and unapologetic, as a reflection of our deeply rich and culturally diverse community.”

Other highlights include contemporary artist David Bromley, who will be using luxury cars as his canvas for the first time during the festival.

The Chapel Street local is giving the world’s most coveted cars – including exclusive car brands such as Rolls Royce – the ultimate Bromley treatment.

The Queen of Kink, Bernie Dieter, will take centre stage at the David Williamson Theatre to seduce audiences as the hostess of Club Provocaré. Those who attended the festival last year can expect to again see a cast of killer burlesque and cabaret acts from around the globe.

Lotton says the festival is a guaranteed antidote to the winter blues.

“I not only encourage you to join us as we celebrate this year’s festival, but also to take the time to explore the many unique cafes, bars, and retail businesses, all within walking distance of our events,” he says.

“Spend the day or weekend on Chapel Street – there’s always plenty to see and do.”

Provocaré is heading into its final weekend, finishing up on July 15. For the full program visit: provocare.com.au.