—

A St Kilda street will soon be transformed into a rainbow road in a show of support for LGBTI diversity and inclusion.

Port Phillip Council voted at last night’s council meeting to paint a rainbow flag along Jackson Street, in the heart of the Fitzroy Street precinct.

Work on painting the flag along 35 metres of Jackson Street, up to the intersection with Fitzroy Street, is expected to start around late August and take about four days.

Once completed, the rainbow road will be ready to be enjoyed by visitors and residents for at least two years—and is expected to be a prime spot for selfies.

Acting Mayor Dick Gross said St Kilda’s long-standing history with the LGBTI community, including the annual Midsumma Pride March along Fitzroy Street, makes it a perfect setting for the rainbow road.

“Jackson Street is also adjacent to where the Victorian Pride Centre will be built, so this is another way of recognising the past—and future—contributions of the LGBTIQ community to our city,” he said.

Gross said the colourful new landmark will also attract more people to St Kilda, and further raise the Fitzroy Street precinct’s profile as a visitor destination.

“The Fitzroy Street Business Association supports a rainbow road,” he said.

“And this very public celebration of diversity and inclusion reflects the Melbourne Ports electorate’s support for the LGBTIQ community, with 82 per cent voting Yes in one of strongest votes for marriage equality in Australia last year.”

The council will write to local businesses and residents before the works to inform them of traffic management arrangements and to give them the opportunity to ask questions.