Victorian residents have been shocked to receive transphobic flyers in their mailboxes this week.

Urging action against the teaching of gender diversity in schools, the flyers bear slogans such as ‘stop sexualising our children’ and ‘radical gender theory belongs in Marxist classes’.

On ‘impersonation of the opposite sex’, it quotes the official-sounding American College of Pediatricians—a right-wing religious fringe group of about 500 members, which is not to be confused with the real American Academy of Pediatrics.

Ballarat local Tom Facey shared pictures on Facebook of the flyer he received.

“It made me feel a bit unwell, realising how insensitive people can be,” said Facey.

“I have heard of organisations like the one the flyer is from, but haven’t come across material like this before in my area.”

Facey said the materials seemed ignorant and hurtful to trans people.

“I am not trans myself, but it seems very dismissive of science, sociology, and people’s experiences,” he said.

“Especially some associates and friends of mine who identify as trans who live in my town. I can’t imagine what they are going through.

“It reads like moral panic propaganda seen in some newspapers, that makes everyday people out to be something foreign and scary.”

The transphobic and anti-Safe Schools campaign appears to be part of the ‘Sex Ed Sit-Out‘, a US-based movement fighting sex education and LGBTI inclusion in schools.

The Sex Ed Sit-Out has been supported in Australia by conservative blogger Marijke Rancie, also known as Political Posting Mumma.

The group behind it are planning marches to protest LGBTI education and sex education in schools on Saturday 21 April .

The marches are intended to involve pulling children out of school in protest, though in Australia, the day falls during the school holiday period.

The Coalition Against Unsafe Schools Education website denies that Safe Schools is an anti-bullying program, calling it instead “political indoctrination” and claiming it teaches children about “sex toys” and “penis tucking”.