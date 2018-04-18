Victorian residents have been shocked to receive transphobic flyers in their mailboxes this week.
Urging action against the teaching of gender diversity in schools, the flyers bear slogans such as ‘stop sexualising our children’ and ‘radical gender theory belongs in Marxist classes’.
Ballarat local Tom Facey shared pictures on Facebook of the flyer he received.
“It made me feel a bit unwell, realising how insensitive people can be,” said Facey.
“I have heard of organisations like the one the flyer is from, but haven’t come across material like this before in my area.”
Facey said the materials seemed ignorant and hurtful to trans people.
“I am not trans myself, but it seems very dismissive of science, sociology, and people’s experiences,” he said.
“Especially some associates and friends of mine who identify as trans who live in my town. I can’t imagine what they are going through.
“It reads like moral panic propaganda seen in some newspapers, that makes everyday people out to be something foreign and scary.”
The transphobic and anti-Safe Schools campaign appears to be part of the ‘Sex Ed Sit-Out‘, a US-based movement fighting sex education and LGBTI inclusion in schools.
The Sex Ed Sit-Out has been supported in Australia by conservative blogger Marijke Rancie, also known as Political Posting Mumma.
The group behind it are planning marches to protest LGBTI education and sex education in schools on Saturday 21 April .
The marches are intended to involve pulling children out of school in protest, though in Australia, the day falls during the school holiday period.
The Coalition Against Unsafe Schools Education website denies that Safe Schools is an anti-bullying program, calling it instead “political indoctrination” and claiming it teaches children about “sex toys” and “penis tucking”.
Yet egotistically, religious belief often claims as its integral view, the resorting to a process as disenfranchising of the essence and soul of the human dignity itself as the value of the person being the other by its habituated pervasive carelessness as a culture of disrespect which is always a quantification as:
#1 – a degree of avaricious want;
#2 – the potential of limitations upon reality;
#3 – a capability to beguile and stupefy with words, the quarry sought as the object of virile necessity;
#4 – variance of acceptability as the cause for improbability;
#5 – the permissibility of idealisations;
#6 – the organisational readiness to eliminate any inhibitors to the physical dynamics of opportunity;
#7 – to facilitate a sporting prowess of a proud accomplishment in a mutually satisfying purposed delivery; and
#8 – a job well done, always wants more.
I have in the past, even given such cursory universal observations which are independent of gender and sexual identity as summarily proclaimed but not exhaustively made of the sexual act. Been accused of over intellectualising how people engage their wants within this physical act.
Although some have more succinctly surmised as nothing more than a f@ck you and then onto the next, until you run out of opportunities.
And on the eighth day God said, ‘I’m done with those f@ckers.’
YOUTUBE: “Doctor Who – Victory of the Daleks – The Paradigm Daleks”
Deus ex machina.
– dolf
