ACON last week released a short video to highlight new evidence in the fight to end HIV by 2020.

As part of the ENDING HIV platform, the [TREAT EARLY] campaign was developed with clinicians, researchers and community representatives and follows the emergence of more evidence during the recent Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) held in Seattle, US.

The campaign video promotes the individual health benefits of HIV medications, but also highlights that treatment can reduce a HIV positive guy’s viral load to an undetectable level, almost eliminating HIV transmission risk.

The video is also aimed to speak to the evidence and let the community of gay and other men who have sex with men know about new results showing that HIV transmission risk through treatment can virtually be eliminated.

ACON’s HIV and sexual health director Karen Price said the new evidence was a “game-changer”.

“Because along with testing more, sustained use of condoms in the majority of sexual encounters, and the exciting new possibilities offered by pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), we absolutely can realise the vision of ending HIV,” she said.

Watch the video:

