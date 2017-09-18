—

Members of the “vote no” campaign have taken to Sydney’s skies to spread their message over the weekend, and LGBTI people and their allies have taken to social media to respond.

A skywriter was employed to scrawl the words “vote no” across the sky on Sunday morning, on the same day Australian Marriage Equality launched its latest campaign to encourage people to post their “yes” votes right away.

The words appeared four times in the sky according to reports, and appeared to have been paid for via a Go Fund Me campaign which has raised over $2,000.

The fundraising campaign was created by an anonymous author, who wrote: “it’s time for traditional Australians to take a stand”.

As the words began appearing in the sky, LGBTI people and their allies took to social media to comment.

“How dare they invade our space,” comedian Joel Creasey wrote.

“The gays have ruled the skies for years handing out peanuts and soft drinks.”

Other users posted images of the green witch from the Wizard of Oz, as a means to call out the ‘culprit’, and some even edited photos of the skywriting to say “vote now”.

“Breaking: using a giant laser, the Coalition For Marriage has engraved ‘Vote No’ on the moon. “We have no free speech” Cory Bernardi said,” one user tweeted.

“I’m the f**king dumb ass insane hypothetical person who switched to a no vote because a f**kwit in a plane wrote it above my house,” another user wrote.

