New Survey Reveals Majority Support For Police At Pride

A new nationwide survey conducted by Just.Equal Australia has revealed that despite a significant divide within the LGBTIQA+ community regarding police participation in Pride events, the majority of respondents support their inclusion.

The survey, which polled 1,516 Australians, found that while a majority of respondents support the inclusion of police at Pride parades, most believe that participation should come with certain conditions aimed at improving the relationship between law enforcement and the LGBTIQA+ community.

Should Police Be At Pride?

The findings, which were released on January 25, 2025, show that 37.2% of participants support the inclusion of police in Pride with conditions, while 26.7% are in favour of their inclusion without any conditions, revealing a 63.9% support for their inclusion in some capacity.

However, 36.1% of respondents expressed opposition to the participation of police officers outright, equating to approximately one in three respondents opposing.

The survey’s results also pointed to a higher level of opposition among younger people (18-34) and those identifying as non-binary, trans, bisexual, or queer.

Further results indicted that more women supported outright exclusion of police than men.

Dr Sharon Dane, a researcher and report author, acknowledged the ongoing divisions within the community, stating, “The issue of who can participate in Pride parades has caused division in LGBTIQA+ communities for several years.”

She went on to explain that the survey’s findings suggest a path toward a less acrimonious debate, with many people in favour of participation if organisations demonstrate a record of LGBTIQA+ equality and acceptance.

Rodney Croome, spokesperson for Just.Equal Australia, noted that the survey highlights the responsibility organisations have in improving their practices, saying, “The survey makes it clear that the majority of LGBTIQA+ people believe in inclusive Pride parades, but also believe participation is a privilege that comes with the responsibility to improve policies and practices.”

Participants were also asked to consider the inclusion of other groups in Pride events, with respondents largely supporting the involvement of big businesses, religious groups, and political parties, provided they meet certain conditions.

Many advocated for businesses to support LGBTIQA+ staff networks, while religious groups were urged to affirm their support for LGBTIQA+ relationships.

Victoria Police and Transgender Victoria withdraw from Midsumma Pride March

This debate surrounding police involvement in Pride events has gained considerable attention following a recent decision by Victoria Police to withdraw from Melbourne’s Midsumma Pride March, scheduled for February 2, 2025. This decision came after Midsumma organisers announced that only non-uniformed participants would be allowed to march.

A spokesperson for Victoria Police confirmed their withdrawal, stating, “Unfortunately, Victoria Police will not be taking part in this year’s Pride march. We had asked organisers for permission to march in uniform without tactical equipment as in previous years but this was declined.”

They added that being required to march in plain clothes was seen as “a backwards step for inclusion, especially for our LGBTIQA+ employees who simply want to celebrate being their authentic selves.”

Midsumma organisers, however, expressed disappointment over the police withdrawal while stressing their commitment to ensuring a safe and inclusive event for all. A spokesperson said, “We are disappointed in the decision by Victoria Police not to participate but respect the rights of any group who may choose not to participate.” The decision was made after extensive consultation with community groups and stakeholders, with organisers stating that their trauma-informed approach prioritises safety for vulnerable individuals within the LGBTIQA+ community.

The controversy surrounding police participation is not unique to Melbourne. Last year, a group of 50 protesters clashed with police during the Pride march, with chants of “All cops are bastards” and “Cops kill queers” ringing out. This prompted calls for a boycott of Midsumma, with critics accusing the organisers of prioritising police involvement over community safety.

One of the key groups involved in this ongoing debate, No Police in Pride, has been campaigning for a Pride that is free from police presence. Hiero Badge, an organiser of the group, stated, “Community consensus is clear: Queer people cannot safely interact with Victoria Police officers without risk of violence, as the police brutality at Pride 2024 demonstrated.” The group has continued to gather signatures, with 2,500 people calling for Victoria Police’s withdrawal from the event.

Transgender Victoria (TGV), which advocates for the rights of transgender and gender diverse people, also announced their withdrawal from Midsumma’s Pride march, citing concerns over police treatment of transgender people. TGV’s CEO, Dr Son Vivienne, said, “TGV has a long-standing commitment to advocating for improvements in police systems and practices. A recent community forum and survey conducted by TGV have confirmed a deep and pervasive discontent among TGD people regarding their interactions with and treatment by Victoria Police.” TGV is urging Victoria Police to commit to systemic reforms and cultural sensitivity training, particularly around Pride events.

The tension surrounding police participation in Pride marches has also been felt in other parts of Australia. In Sydney, there have been motions to ban NSW Police Force from the iconic Mardi Gras Parade. While these motions failed at the 2024 AGM, Mardi Gras organisers have warned that such a ban may be inevitable in the near future.