Qtopia Sydney Unveils The Program For Pride Fest 2025

Pride Fest 2025 has officially landed! Presented by Qtopia Sydney – the world’s largest centre for Queer History and Culture – this month-long, multi-genre festival returns in June with over 150 events and 400+ participating artists.

Now in its second year, Pride Fest is set to deliver major cultural and economic impact across NSW, cementing its place among Australia’s key queer arts festivals alongside Midsumma, MELT and FEAST.

More than just a celebration, Pride Fest is a platform for inclusion, creativity and community – open to LGBTQIA+ individuals, allies, and artists of all backgrounds. From theatre and cabaret to music, literature, workshops and visual arts, the festival offers opportunities for connection, career growth and cultural exchange.

In 2025, over 7,000 attendees are expected to flood Sydney’s Rainbow Precinct, with Oxford Street again taking centre stage.

Qtopia Pride Fest Headline Events Not to Miss:

A Friend of Dorothy: Anthems of Pride

Winner of Best Music at Adelaide Fringe 2025, this musical homage champions the anthems and icons who defined queer pride – from Judy and Elton to Gaga and Dolly. Expect powerhouse vocals and sequins in a sparkling Sydney premiere.



Skank Sinatra

Adelaide Fringe’s Best Cabaret winner (two years running), Skank Sinatra remixes Sinatra classics with showgirl sass, big-band energy and bold camp aesthetics. A must-see diva experience.



The Platonic Human Centipede

Award-winning absurdist cabaret by comedy duo Mel & Sam, this sketch-synth spectacle fuses glitter, chaos and biting humour into a riotous celebration of queer co-dependency.

EnQueer: Sydney’s Queer Literary Festival

Returning for another year, EnQueer brings together authors, poets and publishers in a series of readings, panels and workshops highlighting LGBTQIA+ voices in literature.

Kings of Joy

Ever wanted to be a Drag King for a day? This empowering, joy-filled experience lets participants take the stage with full transformation, coaching and a crowd cheering them on.

The Pride Literary Series

A curated program of readings, author talks and live podcast recordings exploring queer storytelling across forms and generations.

Pride Flicks: Queer Cinema Nights

A series of curated film screenings spotlighting groundbreaking queer cinema from Australia and around the world.

Queer History & Allyship Workshops

Tax-deductible educational sessions for organisations looking to deepen their Pride Month engagement beyond rainbow logos.

Qtopia Exhibitions

New, curated exhibitions exploring the intersections of identity, protest, and pride through art, photography and archive material.

Community-led Events

Local orgs like the 78ers, Rainbow Families, Pride History Group and The Bookshop Darlinghurst host events throughout the month, deepening community ties.

Voices from Qtopia

“Pride Fest is a platform where storytelling and community are front and centre, and it’s only growing,” said Carly Fisher, Qtopia Sydney’s Artistic & Programs Director. “In a month that has historically been defined by protest, Pride Fest invites people from all communities to celebrate, converse and connect.”

“Our goal isn’t just to host a festival – it’s to lead one that matches the global standard of Queer cultural programming,” Fisher added. “Qtopia Sydney is the largest centre of its kind in the world, and Pride Fest reflects that ambition.”

Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher echoed this: “From the artists and venues involved to the local cafes, bars and hotels across the city, this festival will draw thousands back to the Rainbow Precinct – a key priority for both Local and State Governments, and something we’re proud to support.”

Qtopia Sydney Pride Fest 2025

When: June 1–30, 2025

Where: Qtopia Sydney, Oxford Street, and venues across Sydney

Tickets: Events range from free community programming to ticketed headline acts. Passes and individual event tickets are available now at qtopiasydney.com.au/pridefest2025

Accessibility: Qtopia Sydney is a fully accessible venue with wheelchair access, hearing loop services, accessible bathrooms and companion card acceptance. Specific access details for partner venues are listed with each event online.