Ricky Martin Is She-Bangin’ Back To Australia For A Huge National Tour This Year

It’s official! Ricky Martin is headed back to Australia with his latest national tour of Ricky Martin Live.

His latest tour will see him hit four major cities across the country this November.

Tickets are set for release very soon!

Ricky Martin Live 2025

It’s been twelve long years since Ricky Martin toured Australian shores, but after a long wait, he returns.

With a career spanning decades Martin has proven himself a powerhouse in the music industry having sold 95 platinum records, 40 gold records and boasting over 95 million albums sold worldwide.

Ricky won our hearts again after spending four years as a judge on The Voice Australia, however in 2015 Ricky hung up his judging hat to focus on his touring and farewelled Australia to return overseas.

Since then he has been showing off his acting prowess as he sizzled in both The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and most recently Palm Royale.

However while we have fallen love with the Livin’ la Vida Loca star all over again on screen, now we get to see him shake his stuff again on stage.

And he can’t wait to return down under.

“Australia holds a special place in my heart” he said ahead of the announcement of his upcoming tour.

“The warmth and energy of the fans there are incredible, and I can’t wait to share music and memories with all of you this November.”

Kicking off on November 1 in Melbourne Ricky Martin is bringing a super charged electric performance for the tour, including high-energy choreography and his signature blend of Latin and world music that promises a night not to be missed.

His 90 minute show stopping performance will feature a mix of old and new with Ricky delivering all of his greatest hits including Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, María, and of course The Cup of Life and many many more.

Geoff Jones Chair of TEG, promoters of the tour promises an unforgettable tour “TEG Live is thrilled to partner with TEG Dainty to bring Ricky Martin back to Australia” he said.

“Ricky Martin is a generational voice, with an enduring appeal, who has successfully produced chart-topping hits over multiple decades and continuously manages to fill venues, year after year.”

“His ability to connect with audiences is unparalleled, and this tour will undoubtedly be a highlight of the 2025 entertainment calendar.”

Ricky Martin Live commences on November 1 touring at the following dates and locations.

Melbourne: Saturday, November 1, 2025 – Rod Laver Arena

Brisbane: Thursday, November 6, 2025 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Canberra: Saturday, November 8, 2025 – GIO Stadium

Sydney: Monday, November 10, 2025 – Qudos Bank Arena

Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences at 10am on Wednesday, April 2.

General Public tickets go on sale at 12 Noon Tuesday, April 8.