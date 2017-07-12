—

Later this month the St Kilda Saints will square off against the Sydney Swans for premiership points during this year’s Pride Game.

Chief Executive of the Saints, Matt Finnis, said his club is committed to championing LGBTI pride in the AFL.

“Pride is the opposite of shame and St Kilda firmly believes that communities can only thrive when all people belong,” he said.

“This belief stems from our bayside birthplace where the annual Pride March takes place.

“It’s a progressive, eclectic place where everyone is welcome.”

He added that sadly research highlights that many LGBTI people don’t feel safe at sporting events and can’t truly be themselves in clubs.

“Through a Pride Game we have a wonderful opportunity to educate and show how sport can lead the way in creating change in our community,” he said.

“This goes to the heart of our club’s ‘how I want to be’ spirit.”

This year’s Pride Game will take place in Sydney at the SCG on Saturday 22 July. In the lead up to the event, the Saints are hosting a Sydney Pride Game luncheon.

The luncheon will take place on Friday 21 July between 12pm – 2.30pm and will include premium two course sit down dining, a beverage package, and a football panel to preview the clash between the Saints and the Swans.

It costs $225 per person or $2,000 for a table of ten.

To secure your seat contact: Adam Aiello on (03) 8765 4324 or email corporate@saints.com.au.

The event will be held at The Harbourside Room at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia.