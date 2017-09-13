—

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir is seeking expressions of interest for a dynamic, well-organised, and flexible music director to develop the skills of members to perform at their best and to ensure leadership in defining the musical direction of the choir.

The choir is one of Australia’s most popular community choirs, with over 80 active singing members.

It welcomes singers without audition and regardless of their sexuality, gender identity or music experience.

It also strives for musical excellence and undertakes a wide range of repertoire which has delighted thousands of people over its 25-year history.

The choir rehearses on Thursday evenings in Glebe between 7 and 10 pm. This part-time position requires a commitment of around 15 hours a week. Experience of working with volunteer and LGBTI organisations would be an advantage.

Remuneration is $25,000 per annum plus super and bonus based on a 15-hour week.

To apply, submit your CV and an expression of interest including your experience as it relates to the position requirements and your vision for the choir. A short video of you conducting would also be appreciated.

Applications are to be sent via email to choir@sglc.org. Applications close 5 pm Friday September 29. A full copy of the position description can be found here.

Applications will be reviewed in early October. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview in October and will also be required to audition with the choir during a rehearsal in November.