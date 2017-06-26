—

Fresh off hit screenings at the Sydney Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival, Whitney: Can I Be Me is the new documentary from Nick Broomfield (Kurt & Courtney).

Co-directed with Rudi Dolezal, the film explores the life, the rise, and the tragic fall of legendary pop icon Whitney Houston.

From being booed at the Soul Train Music Awards in 1989, to her relationship with Bobby Brown, and controversially, her rumoured bisexuality, the documentary explores the woman behind the image.

