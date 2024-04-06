Charli XCX Says She Wouldn’t Have Career Without LGBTQI+ Fans

Charli XCX has once again expressed her appreciation for the LGBTQI+ community in a recent interview with Vogue Singapore.

She said: “I truly feel like I wouldn’t have a career without the LGBTQI+ community. They have made so much possible for me and supported me when everyone else had given up.

“It feels right for me to try my best to amplify that community wherever possible. It feels very natural to me.”

The audacious British pop star, who is set to release her new album Brat in 2024, reminisced on the way that queer people have built up the kinds of spaces that she discovered in her youth.

“I always found myself at warehouse parties—those really underground, last-minute, secret-location kind of events,” Charli said.

“I’ve always gravitated towards those spaces because I prefer the music that’s played there than in a super club. And they are usually started from the ground up, often by members of the queer community.”

It’s far from the first time that Charli has expressed her appreciation and support for the LGBTQI+ community. In an interview with The Star Observer in 2017, she said that the gay community were among the first to celebrate her music.

Charli is no stranger to elevating queer voices either; she regularly collaborates with LGBTQI+ artists on her projects, and has organised events like The Billy Ball, a party that aimed to raise funds for the now-passed queer singer Billy Clayton’s battle with bone cancer.

New Charli XCX on the way

Following the release of her recent catchy club single Von dutch, Charli has been on a hot streak in anticipation of the release of the long-awaited Brat.

She DJed a packed Boiler Room set and released a remix of Von dutch with Addison Rae and A.G. Cook; the sound has gone viral on TikTok with over 24,000 uses of the sound, including one from pop music royalty Lady Gaga.

Charli has also spoken out on criticism directed at the album art of Brat as being a misogynistic expectation of women in music to use their bodies for promotion. In a series of tweets on Twitter/X, she said:

there is literally so much to say on this…. https://t.co/W9l0zhP8sK — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 14, 2024

i think the constant demand for access to women’s bodies and faces in our album artwork is mysoginistic and boring — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 14, 2024

Brat currently has no release date, but is expected to drop in the middle of the year.