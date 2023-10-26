Cher Clarifies The Status Of Her Feud With Madonna

Christine Lai
October 26, 2023
Cher Clarifies The Status Of Her Feud With Madonna
Image: Cher and Madonna. Images: Facebook

Singer Cher has spoken about fellow pop star and gay icon Madonna, following the ‘Vogue’ singer’s choice to include a reference to their famous feud in her latest concert performance. 

The old feud between these two pop divas resurfaced when Madonna included a short clip of Cher in her Celebration Tour, which commenced in London earlier this month.

The short video clip showcases Cher’s 1991 interview with reporter Steve Kmetko, where she remarked, “There’s lots of things that I respect about her. I think that she knows how to work the business like nobody I’ve ever seen before. There’s something about her that I don’t like. She’s mean. I don’t like that”. 

Mean Girl

In the interview, Cher reflected on a time when she extended an invitation to Madonna to visit her home: “I remember having her over to my house a couple of times because Sean and I were friends, she just was so rude to everybody. It seems to me that she’s got so much that she doesn’t have to act that way.” 

At the time, the Material Girl singer was in a relationship with actor Sean Penn. The couple married in 1985 and divorced in 1989. 

“She acts like a spoiled brat all the time. It seems to me that when you reach the kind of acclaim that she’s reached and can do whatever you want to do- you should be a little bit more magnanimous and a little bit less of a cunt,” Cher told Kmetko. 

In a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when prompted to list three celebrities she’d want to do a duet with, Cher said, “Oh, Adele, Pink, and, uh, um, not Madonna”. 

No Longer Feuding 

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Cher responded to her previous comment about Madonna where she described the singer as mean, stating “I’ve said a lot worse than that”. 

When asked about her alleged ‘beef’ with the singer, Cher said, “It’s not a beef. I actually like her. But come on”. 

Cher added that the two singers “buried the hatchet” long ago and praised Madonna for her work in the music business. 

“There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else. I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it. I always felt that was her greatest gift — that she could know the trends before any of us,” Cher said. 

 

