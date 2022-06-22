Actor, model and socialite Christian Wilkins, son of entertainment guru Richard Wilkins and his ex-partner Michelle Burke, stunned the red carpet wearing a backless gown at the Logies red carpet on Sunday.
The annual Logie Awards is Australian television’s biggest night celebrating locally-produced programs, television, actors, and show-runners that the public know and love.
Christian was a fan favourite at the entrance as he posed on the the red carpet in a sheer backless dress, with his beach blonde hair down and showing off a long pearl look at the collarbone. Christian finished the look with chunky black boots, turning heads as he walked down the carpet.
Before And After Video
The social media influencer shared a quick before and after video on TikTok and showed the transition of his outfit from pre-Logies to Logie-ready.
Christian came out in a March 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan. “I’ve now taken it upon myself to become the best damn gay I can be!”, Wilkins asserted and added that he never had to come out to his family because there was never an expectation that he was “straight until I was gay”, it was plainly “be who you are”.
Father And Son Celebrate
The father and son duo also celebrated the Nine entertainment reporter’s 68th birthday on Sunday at The Darling Hotel on the Gold Coast. They were pictured in a penthouse suite, which the hotel had transformed into the ‘Dickie Suite’, with several items that the reporter enjoys including skincare and styling products.
Christian Wilkins Slams Homophobic Media Coverage Of Mardi Gras Fair Day Dress
The Weekend Today host has been a proud supporter of his son, congratulating him last year for having been named the Australia and New Zealand ambassador for hair care company Pantene, where he would be the first ever male to represent the brand at a local level.
Earlier this year, Christian had slammed the homophobic media coverage of him wearing a dress at the Mardi Gras Fair Day.
