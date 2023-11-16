G Flip and Troye Sivan Score Big at ARIA Awards

The annual Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Music Awards were held last night, with multiple LGBTQI artists being nominated and taking home awards.

Nominees, artists and other prominent music figures gathered for the Awards ceremony, held at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday night.

Big winners from the night included G Flip and Troye Sivan, scoring awards across multiple categories. LGBT allies, including Australian Icon Kylie Minogue and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, also won in their respective categories.

G Flip

Internet sensation Melbourne-based musician, G Flip, received two awards, both within categories voted on by the public.

The film clip for their track “Good Enough” won Best Video, after losing out in the category in 2019. G-Flip also received Best Australian Live Act.

Initially growing a fanbase online through their daily drumming series and social media presence, G Flips debut album Drummer reached number one on the Aria Album Charts, in August.

During their acceptance speech with their band, G Flip thanked their fans for voting as well as their accompanying band who helped create the live show.

G Flip also performed on the night, playing a stripped version of their nominated track “Good Enough” and a high-energy performance of “The Worst Person Alive.”

Sivan Vs Minogue

Pop star, Sivan, swept the awards ceremony taking home 4 awards out of his 6 nominations.

For his club-ready track “Rush,” Sivan received Song Of The Year. He also won Best Produced Release and Engineered release for the track, alongside co-writer and producer Styalz Fuego.

​​Notably, Sivan also took home the prestigious Best Solo Artist award, beating out other big names including Kylie Minogue, Dom Dolla and The Kid LAROI.

However, Sivan missed out on the ARIA for Best Pop Release, beaten out by Minogue’s “Padam.” The pair will continue to face each other at award ceremonies for their respective track, with both artists being nominated for Best Pop Dance Category at the Grammys.

This latest ARIA win for Minogue is her first in 21 years, previously winning for album “Fever” and single “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” in 2002.

Many other Queer and allied Australian artists were also nominated for the awards, including Singer Peach PRC, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – winning best Rock Album, Cub Sport and others.

To see the full list of nominees and winners from the 2023 ARIA’s check out their website.