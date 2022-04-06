—

Harry Styles has spilled the beans on the explicit sex scenes he has reportedly shot for two upcoming feature films.

Styles is set to appear onscreen in two new provocative films; he plays a gay police officer in 1950s Brighton in My Policeman, alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson, and Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan.

Advertisement Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Styles was asked about the experience of performing sex scenes for both of his upcoming projects. “There’s some pretty saucy scenes in the films,” Kemp said. “Yes,” confirmed Styles, whose new single As It Was, broke Spotify’s single-day streaming record.

Not Recommended For Watching With Parents

Styles laughed, when Kemp asked the star which film would be suitable to watch with your parents. “I’ve heard it is getting racy,” said Kemp.

“I don’t know if you can watch either with your parents. I’m gonna have to do another one,” Styles said.

Kemp also asked Styles about the actual mechanics of filming sex scenes. “When you are filming a sex scene, are you actually naked, are you wearing nude stuff; and apparently a netball, like a ball from actual netball, gets in the middle. Is that right?”

“I personally had no experience with a netball,” said Styles. “It depends very much on who you’re working with and what the situation is.”

“All I can say, from my experience is that we were very lucky to have a trusting relationship with the people we were working with and that came first. It was all discussed and all of it was very OK, above the filming, above the camera, it’s me and you and we trust each other and at any point we can stop whenever.”

New Tricks For Filing Sex Scenes

What exactly does it mean to use a netball during the filming of a sex scene? Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey spoke to Radio Times about filming sex scenes with a netball. “It’s amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year. There are new tricks to the trade – little cushions – and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball.”

“If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically. It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward,” Bailey said.

Harry Styles Bares It All

A preview audience in San Diego who saw a secret screening of My Policeman seemingly confirmed the rumours on social media that Styles appears nude in the film, although he is shot only from behind. “There is nudity…only arse cheeks,” reported one Twitter user who goes under the handle of ‘My Policeman Updates.’ The same account then said the film was “probably not going to be a film you watch with your parents.”

The singer is apparently comfortable with nudity, having posed nude for a poster for Fine Line, his second album. The photo quickly broke the internet.

My Policeman, based on the acclaimed 2012 romance novel by Bethan Roberts, stars Styles as Tom Burgess, a gay police officer in Brighton who marries Marion Taylor (played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin). While Marion is aware Tom is gay she marries him anyway. When Tom falls in love with Patrick Hazelwood (played by David Dawson), a dangerous love triangle ensues.

Both films are expected to hit cinemas later this year.