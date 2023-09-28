I Kissed A Boy’s Ollie King And Dan Harry Glendinning Break Up

I Kissed A Boy cast members Ollie King and Dan Harry Glendinning have ended their relationship.

In a story posted recently to Instagram, King shared, “Folks, it feels weird to be making a ‘public’ announcement about something so personal. But since many of you have been on the journey and supported us since day one, I want to let you know that Dan and I aren’t together anymore. We are still mates and there’s no bad blood, we’ll still be hanging out, etc.”

King continued, “We both want to move forward and will massively appreciate you respecting that this is a vulnerable thing for us to share. Thank you for supporting us so much through this crazy last year.”

The UK’s First Gay Dating Show

I Kissed A Boy, which is the UK’s first gay dating show, is hosted by Australian singer, actor, and TV personality Dannii Minogue.

Now available to view in Australia on Channel Ten, the show follows ten single guys as they stay in an Italian farmhouse estate, called a Masseria. Prior to arriving, the boys are matched based on what they are looking for. When they arrive they greet each other for the first time and see if sparks fly.

Speaking about this passion project, Minogue, in an interview with Star Observer, said “When this came up, it was very important to me that it was not just a gay dating show, but it was the right gay dating show for me to be involved in.

“I wanted it to feel like these were my friends, these were real people. Their personalities and stories were being shown, not exploited.”

Glendinning Volunteering For HIV Vaccine Trial

In June, Glendinning announced on Instagram that he volunteered to take part in an HIV vaccine trial.

In the post, he wrote, “I am very proud to be taking part in a groundbreaking HIV vaccine trial as a volunteer – this is a year-long research study which will hopefully result in a vaccine that can create immunity to HIV for HIV-negative adults.

“That means I will be one of the first people in the world to ever be given this trial vaccine, and I will go through a year of testing to see if it creates positive antibodies in my body that will protect me from ever contracting HIV.

“This is something I am very passionate about and I am just at the start of this journey – but I want to talk about it and remind everyone that the fight against HIV isn’t over.”

In the comments, King wrote, “Groundbreaking I’m bursting with PRIDE !! super proud of you.”

I Kissed A Boy is currently available to stream on 10 Play.