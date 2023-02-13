—

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s spectacular new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat arrived in Sydney last week.

Told Through Song By Paulini

Told through song, with the help of The Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the story of Jacob’s favourite son, Joseph and his 11 brothers. Joseph is sold into slavery by his brothers.

He meets Potiphar, an Egyptian noble, who takes a liking to Joseph. However, after refusing propositions from Potiphar’s wife, Joseph is put in jail.

While in jail, Joseph discovers that he can interpret dreams. His new skill catches the eye of the Pharaoh who asks Joseph for help in resolving Egypt’s famine.

Eventually, he becomes the Pharaoh’s right-hand man and is reunited with his family.

Features Music By Andrew Lloyd Webber

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. Audiences will recognise the many pop and musical theatre classics such as Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door to Me, and Go Go Go Joseph.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat can currently be enjoyed at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre on Campbell Street in Haymarket. Performances are Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30pm. On Satuday there is also a 2pm performance. Rounding out the weekend, Sunday offers a performance at 1pm and 6:30pm. Tickets start at $59.

For more information go to www.josephthemusical.com.au