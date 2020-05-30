—

Like many of you, the past few months has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Stuck indoors with very little human interaction, I’ve channelled whatever energy I had into discovering a vision in blue. Well-known to audiences across Europe, Juno Birch has descended from outer space to pluck me out of my slump unlike anyone else could.

Self-proclaimed “very stunning transsexual”, Juno Birch has an energy you couldn’t dream of. She’s witty, bold, and will say and do the very most to keep her audience on their toes. What helps her strike out from the parade of YouTubers in the current day, is her distinct down-to-earth personality and innate relatability — even for an alien in a human suit.

Armed with a camera and a colourful array of Sims, Juno Birch’s YouTube series is the perfect remedy for the isolation blues. Consisting of videos that range from Sims gameplay to make-up tutorials, Birch’s quick-witted humour (and endlessly hilarious reactions) is an immense joy that is bound to leave you smiling.

As she strolls her way throughout the game, Birch does whatever is takes in order to mess things up. Saddled with endless Cow Plants and a hatred of all things Joy Despret, Birch tortures, parties, and kills her way through the strange world of The Sims. And yet, there’s no better way to grant viewers a release from the pressures of current life.

When not gaming, Juno Birch keeps her creative juices flowing. From delving into her distinct make-up looks over camera, to creating an array of incredible sculptures she deems her “alien beauties.” Birch nurtures her creative expression in a way that permits fans the same kind of fulfilment.

Juno Birch is a queen unlike any else. And if you’re ever in need of some joyous energy to help you feel absolutely stunning, she invites you to join her on her spaceship.

You can follow Juno Birch on Instagram, Twitter, or subscribe to her YouTube.