Scott played by Jason Donovan and Charlene played by Kylie Minogue were Neighbours' ultimate power couple. Over 22 million viewers in the UK and Australia tuned in to watch the pair’s on-screen wedding in 1988.

After an absence of more than 30 years, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, the iconic soap couple will reunite in the roles which made them famous – Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell on Neighbours.

Producers said they were thrilled that both Kylie and Jason agreed to return to mark the end of the beloved soap.

”Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them. We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale…”

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Recently Shot Their Scenes

The pair were said to have recently shot their scenes, set to air during the soap’s final episode, at Pin Oak Court in Vermont South, a suburb of Melbourne. The final episode is set to air in Australia August 1.

Both Jason and Kylie teased their return with matching Instagram posts showing the front page of a Neighbours script with their characters names.

Natalie Bassingthwaite replied to Donovan’s post saying, “Ahh you did it!! YES!” while Courtney Act replied “gagged.”

It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I'm sure it will be for our viewers." – Neighbours EP Jason Herbison. — Neighbours (@neighbours) May 1, 2022

Neighbours fans were thrilled by the news with one tweeting “Omg when I heard this news late last night I well got teary. The BEST NEWS EVER …” while another fan tweeted, “I care not a jot about the Jubilee, but this warrants a national holiday.”

‘Neighbours’ Ends Four Decade Run

We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June. pic.twitter.com/YwlDZPb7zB — Neighbours (@neighbours) March 3, 2022

Set in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, Neighbours is wrapping production after 37 years. The cancellation of the series came as a result of UK broadcaster Channel 5 axing the show from its programming slate.

Advertisement Neighbours producers, in a statement following the news of the cancellation, said, “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in the summer.”

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.”

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

‘I can still hear Madge calling … CHARLENE!!!!’

After news had leaked that the future of Neighbours was uncertain, Jason Donovan, who played Scott from 1986 to 1989, said the show had “changed the Australian television landscape.”

“I think it’s sad… but I think it’s time to celebrate Neighbours,” Donovan told BBC Breakfast. “It has kept my family employed for a long time, to be honest. My daughter is currently in it, my dad was in it, I think we should be grateful for what it’s given Australia, it’s given actors, producers, writers, directors,” Donovan said.

Scott and Charlene were the soap’s ultimate power couple. The pair’s wedding in 1988 attracted a massive audience. Two million Australians and 20 million UK viewers tuned in to see the couple tie the knot. The return of Scott and Charlene was teased in a recent episode in a conversation between Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

Neighbours has also launched the careers of several other high-profile actors including Margot Robbie, Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce.