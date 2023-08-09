Kylie Minogue Wants Margot Robbie To Play Her In Biopic

August 9, 2023
Kylie Minogue Wants Margot Robbie To Play Her In Biopic
Image: Kylie Minogue / Margot Robbie Instagram

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue has revealed that she would like Australian actor Margot Robbie (Barbie, Suicide Squad) to play her in a hypothetical biopic about her life.

When asked in an interview with E! News, she said, “Margot Robbie — in my dreams. She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure.”

During the wide-ranging interview Minogue also spoke about her dream collaboration. 

“Beyonce. Rihanna. I’ve always loved indie bands like The Killers,” she said.

“Most collaborations I’ve done have come to me. So, I haven’t had to make that decision.”

Las Vegas Residency

On July 27, Minogue announced her Las Vegas residency and said she “couldn’t be more excited.”

In the report by E! News, she said, “I’ve got my work cut out for me to choose the set list and to make sure I include a few surprises as well.”

The residency starts in November and goes till January, with tickets available from August.

The three-month show runs at the 1000-seat Voltaire Nightclub at The Venetian Resort.

In a post to social media at the time, Minogue wrote, “VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there!” 

 

‘Tension’ To Be Released

In May, Minogue released “Padam Padam”, a brand new single off of her highly anticipated 16th studio album, Tension.

According to ABC, the song has had over 44 million global streams since its release.

Talking about the album, she said, “Unlike my last two albums, there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.”

Tension is set to be released in September.

