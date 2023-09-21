Kylie Minogue’s New Album ‘Tension’ Released

Arts & Entertainment Sound
Douglas Magaletti
September 22, 2023
Kylie Minogue’s New Album ‘Tension’ Released
Image: Kylie Minogue Facebook

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue’s new album Tension was released today.

Tension is Minogue’s sixteenth studio album and her first album since the release of Disco in 2020.

Talking about the album in a recent statement, she said, “Unlike my last two albums, there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.”

‘A Record For Late Nights’

According to a review in Rolling Stone UK, “As Tension’s predecessor, the glittering Disco, was the soundtrack to pandemic kitchen discos and Zoom parties, it’s a joy to know that we’ll be able to experience Tension outside the confines of our homes. 

“This is a record for late nights with old pals and new romances, for dancing — and crying — in the club. Ultimately, it’s brilliantly good fun. It’s soaring pop music with a huge amount of heart that brings big emotions to the dancefloor — much like its creator.”

A review in Retropop Magazine said, “The record has some of the finest track sequences of her career, and while certain cuts shine brighter than others, as a whole Tension is a great pop record and a testament to Kylie’s continued relevance and indisputable legacy as one of greatest pop stars of all time.”

Music magazine DIY praised the album, writing, “There’s enough originality pumped throughout each track that Tension will undoubtedly stand as one of the most favoured contemporary Kylie eras.”

The continued, “There’s no pretension to its greatness, just our Kylie, once again, humbly proving how easily she can forge gold and transform into pop culture phenomenon.”

Some standouts include obviously ‘Padam Padam’, which was a breakaway hit released in May, but also ‘You Still Get Me High’, ‘Things We Do for Love’, and ‘Hold On to Now’.

Prior to the release, Minogue, in a post to social media, wrote, “TENSION is all yours at midnight!! Which track are you most excited to hear tomorrow?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

Las Vegas Residency

On July 27, Minogue announced her Las Vegas residency and said she “couldn’t be more excited.”

In the report by E! News, she said, “I’ve got my work cut out for me to choose the set list and to make sure I include a few surprises as well.”

The residency starts in November and goes till January.

The three-month show runs at the 1000-seat Voltaire Nightclub at The Venetian Resort.

In a post to social media at the time, Minogue wrote, “VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Drag Race Down Under’s Gabriella Labbucci Is Ready To Compete Again
September 21, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Drag Race Down Under’s Gabriella Labbucci Is Ready To Compete Again
Arts & Entertainment Screen
October 20: Club Broadway Halloween
September 21, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 20: Club Broadway Halloween
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Troye Sivan Drops Music Video For His New Single Got Me Started
September 21, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Troye Sivan Drops Music Video For His New Single Got Me Started
Arts & Entertainment Victorian News
Drag Race Down Under’s Flor Reveals The Celeb RuPaul Suggested For Snatch Game
September 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Drag Race Down Under’s Flor Reveals The Celeb RuPaul Suggested For Snatch Game
Arts & Entertainment Screen
September 22: Escándalo!
September 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

September 22: Escándalo!
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
November 18: OUTintheOPEN Festival Carnival Day 2023
September 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

November 18: OUTintheOPEN Festival Carnival Day 2023
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on