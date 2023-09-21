Kylie Minogue’s New Album ‘Tension’ Released

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue’s new album Tension was released today.

Tension is Minogue’s sixteenth studio album and her first album since the release of Disco in 2020.

Talking about the album in a recent statement, she said, “Unlike my last two albums, there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.”

‘A Record For Late Nights’

According to a review in Rolling Stone UK, “As Tension’s predecessor, the glittering Disco, was the soundtrack to pandemic kitchen discos and Zoom parties, it’s a joy to know that we’ll be able to experience Tension outside the confines of our homes.

“This is a record for late nights with old pals and new romances, for dancing — and crying — in the club. Ultimately, it’s brilliantly good fun. It’s soaring pop music with a huge amount of heart that brings big emotions to the dancefloor — much like its creator.”

A review in Retropop Magazine said, “The record has some of the finest track sequences of her career, and while certain cuts shine brighter than others, as a whole Tension is a great pop record and a testament to Kylie’s continued relevance and indisputable legacy as one of greatest pop stars of all time.”

Music magazine DIY praised the album, writing, “There’s enough originality pumped throughout each track that Tension will undoubtedly stand as one of the most favoured contemporary Kylie eras.”

The continued, “There’s no pretension to its greatness, just our Kylie, once again, humbly proving how easily she can forge gold and transform into pop culture phenomenon.”

Some standouts include obviously ‘Padam Padam’, which was a breakaway hit released in May, but also ‘You Still Get Me High’, ‘Things We Do for Love’, and ‘Hold On to Now’.

Prior to the release, Minogue, in a post to social media, wrote, “TENSION is all yours at midnight!! Which track are you most excited to hear tomorrow?”

Las Vegas Residency

On July 27, Minogue announced her Las Vegas residency and said she “couldn’t be more excited.”

In the report by E! News, she said, “I’ve got my work cut out for me to choose the set list and to make sure I include a few surprises as well.”

The residency starts in November and goes till January.

The three-month show runs at the 1000-seat Voltaire Nightclub at The Venetian Resort.

In a post to social media at the time, Minogue wrote, “VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there!”