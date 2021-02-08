—

Rising star, and openly queer hip hop artist, Lil Nas X has starred in a Super Bowl commercial for technology company Logitech. And boy did the singer totally out–gay himself in this much prime time slot alongside drag queens, rainbows, and just enough sequin to make the whole thing sparkle and shine.

“We defy expectations, perceptions, and misconceptions,” Nas narrates in the commercial. “We defy what logic says we should look like, sound like, be like.”

Super Bowl commercials have continued over the years to become some of America’s most high profile and lucrative advertising spots. But even more recently have evolved further still, becoming highly sophistication in their messaging and brand position. With more than 114 million people tuning into to watch the sporting event, it’s no surprise that advertising agencies are continually stepping up their game. More than just advertising, many over the years have worked their way into American vernacular and popular culture.

“I got my start posting my songs and videos on social media; it opened up the world to me,” Nas said in a statement. “Logitech and I both want to support creators who are not afraid to be themselves, who need to speak their mind and share their passion.”

Soon after the Super Bowl, the singer, understandably excited at his recent success, went online to share with his 5.5 million social media followers some rather brilliant and busty shenanigans.

Whilst ripping off his shirt, he revealed a rather voluptuous breast plate underneath, that jiggled along quite happily as the singer dropped verses from his latest single. And of course, social media quickly caught wind of the hilarious video which will no doubt achieve further recognition and fandom for Lil Nas X.

The 21-year-old posted some mirror selfies of him rocking the very realistic looking pair of silicone prosthetic boobs, writing: “got bored so i bought T****es. what u guys think?”

Of course, for many of his fans, the boobs in question were instantly recognizable, having made a previous cameo in October last year when he channelled his inner Nicki Minaj, sporting a busty Super Bass costume for Halloween.

Returning our attentions to the Superbowl advertisement, the verdict is still out on if Logitech cast Lil Nas X in the commercial as merely a way of trying to cash in on the pink dollar. But one thing is for sure, the world is made a little better every time someone like Lil Nas X gets the limelight they so obviously deserve.