—

As Victoria remains within the parameters of social isolation procedures, queens within Melbourne’s boisterous drag scene haven’t let lockdown laws get them down. Armed with a tonne of wigs and a legion of effervescent LGBTQI patrons hungry for a good night, local queens have taken to the camera to put on a show unlike any other.

The list of online performances grows by the minute as more and more queens flock to social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. With an exuberant amount of daily content to choose from Quarantine Queens on Facebook Live to Kerrie and Dolly’s House Party on JOY TV, Melbourne’s drag scene has never felt stronger.

To help keep you on top of the array of drag performances, Melbourne-based drag performer, Jemima Handful, has created a schedule of events from queens within the community who have seen their passionate performances locked out of bars and clubs in light of recent events.

“In this crazy time we are all going through, many artists and venues have taken to the internet to create content to help everyone smile, giggle, communicate and distract even if it just for a short time,” says Jemima Handful.

Through the website BookAQueen.com, audiences have access to a comprehensive list of drag performances that range from Fabulash Fridays with the Vau d’vile Vixens, In Bed with My Doona Hosted by Polly Filla, and even Drag Queen Storytime hosted by various queens.

“I have compiled a little (TV LIVE GUIDE) so we can all see who is doing what and how and when we can support them.”

There’s no time like the present to support your local drag scene and the wonderful performers that make it shine. For more information on drag entertainment in Melbourne, you can log onto www.BookAQueen.com