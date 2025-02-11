Lucy Dacus’ New Music Video Is An Ode To Hot Masc Lesbians

Lucy Dacus has released the music video for her new song Best Guess, the third title on her upcoming album Forever Is A Feeling, and she has absolutely delivered. It’s been a while since Dacus has released new music, choosing instead to focus on Boygenius, the Grammy-winning band she created alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julian Baker.

The trio announced an indefinite hiatus in 2024, and although the world is poorer without them making out on stage every show, some solo projects are definitely appreciated.

Dacus lit a fire under the lesbian internet last month when she posted a call out for hot mascs to star in her upcoming music video, brightening up everyone’s social media feeds for a few days.

Released on Tuesday morning, Best Guess gives us half a dozen mascs, suited up in black, doing various masc activities, like arm wrestling, playing pool, poker, and kissing each other.

The video features noted mascs in the public eye, such as MUNA’s Naomi McPherson, Towa Bird, E.R. Fightmaster, and Cara Delevingne (whom I never would have considered a masc in my life, but who am I to box people into certain identities?).

The music video has amassed more than 120k views in the first 12 hours.

“can’t overstate enough how huge this is for the masc and butch lovers across this nation and beyond,” one comment read. “we are so rarely fed, but today, we feast.”

Song “dedicated to lesbians”

Dacus first premiered Best Guess while playing at a Julian Baker concert in October, and on International Lesbian Day, no less.

“As if I needed more reason to get my heart rate up, I decided that I want to play a new song,” she said at the show. “Happy Lesbian Day. This song is dedicated to lesbians.”

Although she hasn’t said anything explicitly, Best Guess is obviously a love song for Baker, with whom she has been rumoured to be in a relationship with for the past year. With lyrics like you may not be an angel/but you are my girl/you are my pack a day/you are my favourite place/you were my best friend before/you were my best guess, she’s not worried about hiding it from fans.