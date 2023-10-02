Non-Binary Actor Vico Ortiz Opens Up About Being Polyamorous

American non-binary actor Vico Ortiz (Our Flag Means Death) opened up about being polyamorous in a new interview.

In a July post to Instagram, Ortiz, 31, shared their two partners with the world.

‘I Am Forever Thankful For Being Polyamorous’

They wrote, “To be held, loved and cared for by these humans has been such a Transcendental journey. A journey I’ll never tire of. Im loving in ways I never thought possible. I’m learning, unlearning, building and deconstructing like never before.

“I am forever thankful for being polyamorous and its invitation to look compassionately within, to creatively, with care and genuine earnestness go beyond the binary to nurture these ~ sublime~ dynamics.”

‘Worth Every Second’

In a recent interview with Queerty, Ortiz, shared what being polyamourous, and revealing it to the world, has taught them about themself.

Ortiz said, “It’s definitely taught me the deep healing powers of being vulnerable. For a very long time I would shy away from showing up vulnerably to others because I was taught it was a sign of weakness. When you see me posting about my partners, I am going through a process of deep emotional vulnerability, of healing past wounds of shame and guilt.

“And what a gorgeous journey that has been thus far. It’s raw and it’s tender, and although there are times of discomfort, there is so much joy and celebration on the other end. Worth every second.”

Our Flag Means Death

Ortiz is best known for starring in the Queer pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, as Jim Jimenez.

Our Flag Means Death follows Captain Bonnet and the crew of the Revenge as they sail the high seas trying to survive run-ins with naval warships and other bloodthirsty pirates.

They have appeared in the series, The Sex Lives of College Girls and American Horror Story: 1984, as well as performing as drag king, under the name Vico Suave.

Our Flag Means Death season two returns on October 5 on Binge.