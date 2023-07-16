Performances Announced For Sydney Fringe Festival 2023

Headlining shows have been announced for the upcoming Sydney Fringe Festival 2023, with over 52 shows to be featured throughout September.

Multiple theatre, circus, cabaret and dance performances from the US, Poland, New Zealand and Australia will provide an abundance of entertaining shows for a variety of ages during the festival period.

The festival returns to multiple locations across Sydney CBD, The Rocks and Darling Quarter, but will also feature shows across the eastern and western suburbs this year – with acts running between August 31 till September 30.

“Most Extraordinary and Fabulous Yet”

Sydney Fringe CEO and Festival Director Kerri Glasscock says the recent line up is just a “sneak peek” of what’s to come, with more shows expected to be announced in the weeks leading up.

“This year’s festival has shaped up to be our most extraordinary and fabulous yet,” says Glasscock.

“These shows include our Fringe Kids headliners, the Festival Garden full program, all our Touring Hub shows, and the full Sideshow announcement. There are SO many fantastic shows in here, so dive in and explore,” she continued.

Theatre and Musicals

A few of the award-winning international productions to arrive include, Monsters Of The American Theatre (USA), The Mother (Poland), and OOL (UK) – and will be a part of the festival’s Touring Hub.

The variety of Australian theatre productions include new adaptations on iconic stories, such as Titanic: The Movie The Play and The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical, as well intimate story-telling productions from Betty Is A Butcher and John Bennett: Playing With Men.

Cabaret and Drag

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under stars are also set to perform, with season 2 winner Spankie Jackson’s comedy special Just The Tip, and Beverly Kills performing their musical and cabaret show Heaven & Hell.

More cabaret-focused performances include Decadance & Debauchery, Something Wicked and Wonderful Terrible Things. Whilst if you’re looking for a mix of drag and cabaret, Timberlina & Friends: A Drag Cabaret, will have you covered.

Additional productions including comedy, physical performance, poetry, dance and art acts are also lined-up for for audiences to check out this September.

The full announced line-up and tickets are now available on Sydney Fringe Festival’s website, click here.