Reuben Kaye Honoured with Adelaide Cabaret Festival Icon Award

Renowned for his mischievous charm and comedic brilliance, Reuben Kaye has been named the recipient of the prestigious Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 Icon Award.

The announcement came during the 2024 Variety Gala at Adelaide Festival Centre’s Festival Theatre, celebrating Kaye’s exceptional contributions to the world of cabaret.

Kaye’s style is nothing short of magnetic, with a blend of brash humour, cheekiness, and an unfiltered approach that has captivated audiences globally. Over the years, he has become a beloved fixture at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, consistently selling out shows and winning the hearts of fans with his vibrant performances.

Virginia Gay, the Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s Artistic Director, expressed her admiration for Kaye: “Reuben Kaye is the essence of modern cabaret. Magnetic, irreverent, howlingly funny, and the truest and best spirit of mischief – which you would know if he’s ever sat spreadeagled, upside-down on you in one of his shows (lucky you). He takes cabaret back to its roots as a (fabulously entertaining) way to fight oppression, and he is beloved in every city he’s ever played. He is mischief, wit, sex, and sass… and we are deeply lucky to have him.”

Kaye will return to the Adelaide Cabaret Festival with his new show, “The End – Songs of Finality and Farewell,” scheduled for June 21 and 22 in the Banquet Room. This latest production promises to deliver the same fabulous anarchy and dazzling performance style that audiences have come to expect from the cabaret star.

The Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s Icon Award celebrates individuals who have made significant impacts on the Australian cabaret scene. Established in 2013 under the artistic direction of Kate Ceberano, the award has honoured notable figures such as Reg Livermore AO, Rhonda Burchmore OAM, and David Campbell OAM.

This year, Reuben Kaye joins this illustrious list, marking his indelible mark on the industry.

Reuben Kaye’s journey to becoming a cabaret icon is as captivating as his performances.

Known for his unapologetically loud, politically active, and queer persona, Kaye has garnered millions of views across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. His career highlights include guest appearances on popular shows such as “Spicks and Specks,” “The Melbourne International Comedy Fest Galas,” and “Celebrity Letters and Numbers.”

In 2019, Kaye created two standout shows, “Reuben Kaye” and the adult-only variety show “The Kaye Hole,” both of which have been celebrated internationally. His critically acclaimed show, “The Butch is Back,” further cemented his reputation as a formidable force in comedy and cabaret, known for his sharp political commentary and reflections on queer identity and the pandemic.

2023 was a standout year for Kaye, with his show “Live and Intimidating” receiving rave reviews and sell-out audiences. His insightful commentary on LGBTQI+ rights on ABC’s Q+A also went viral, showcasing his eloquence and advocacy beyond the stage.

As Kaye continues to tour his new show “Apocalipstik” across Australia, his influence and popularity continue to grow. From the Adelaide Fringe Festival to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, his performances have been met with critical acclaim and enthusiastic audiences.