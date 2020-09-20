—

Two Little Boys is undoubtedly one of the most harrowing and confronting LGBTQI shorts ever produced. Filmed entirely in a school locker room the story surrounds a young gay man’s confession of love to his closeted ‘straight’ friend and the unimaginable violence that erupts when he refuses to renounce it.

Flashback scenes quickly bring the viewer up to speed. Was it a one-sided ‘everlasting love’ or a mutual relationship that could have flourished had it been left hidden in the closet? Were sexual discrimination and the ‘what will people think’ mentality to blame for the horrific events that unfold?

Raw and gritty this short film which has a running time of 13 minutes will evoke a reaction from audiences. Controversial and heart-wrenching, the fear of coming out and the ensuing mental and physical abuse forced upon the young victim makes a haunting statement upon our homophobic world. It’s soul-destroying to think that the well-intentioned words “You are the love of my life” could cause such outrage.

Two Little Boys was written and directed by LA-based Iranian filmmaker Farbod Khoshtinat, whose previous work includes shorts A Persian Affair, Love and Fear. He has produced 20 feature films some of which have screened at the Sundance and Cannes Film Festivals. (MMo)

★★★★